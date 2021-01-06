Mary Ellyn Prather (nee Manfroi)

Mary Ellyn was born March 23, 1932 in Streator IL, daughter of Mario and Madeline Manfroi. Mary Ellyn attended St. Ann's grade school and as a passionate student of theatre and music, graduated from Toluca High School in 1950. A beautiful 59-year marriage began on January 1, 1953 to her beloved husband, Donald E. Prather, who preceded her in death in 2012. Mary Ellyn was a homemaker, a loving mother to four children and a true friend to many. She and her husband made their home and raised their children in Bloomington. She adored and cherished her family above all else. She was an avid reader, a talented seamstress, and an incredible cook. She enjoyed her walks through Miller Park and loving on all of the animals in her life - most recently, her precious Lucy and Elfie. The holidays, with their house overflowing with family, was her idea of perfection. She will be dearly missed.