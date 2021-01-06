BLOOMINGTON — Mary Ellyn Prather (nee Manfroi), 88, of Bloomington passed away at Heritage Health Nursing Home, Normal, IL on December 28, 2020.
Mary Ellyn was born March 23, 1932 in Streator IL, daughter of Mario and Madeline Manfroi. Mary Ellyn attended St. Ann's grade school and as a passionate student of theatre and music, graduated from Toluca High School in 1950. A beautiful 59-year marriage began on January 1, 1953 to her beloved husband, Donald E. Prather, who preceded her in death in 2012. Mary Ellyn was a homemaker, a loving mother to four children and a true friend to many. She and her husband made their home and raised their children in Bloomington. She adored and cherished her family above all else. She was an avid reader, a talented seamstress, and an incredible cook. She enjoyed her walks through Miller Park and loving on all of the animals in her life - most recently, her precious Lucy and Elfie. The holidays, with their house overflowing with family, was her idea of perfection. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by four children: Marie (David) Nelson, Des Moines, IA, Susan (Jack) Wood, Bloomington, Steve Prather, Centre, AL, Amy (Larry) Orris, Bloomington; eight grandchildren: Meredith Meister, Joshua (Jamie) Jolley, Megan Wood (Russell Burton), Zachary Orris, Cody (Kate) Orris, Jake Orris, Ben (Kim) Prather, and Alex (Brittany) Prather; 15 great grandchildren: Zoe Meister, Cullen, Kasen, Mason, Bentley, Ben, Georgia, and Remington Jolley, Everlee Orris, Tessa Burton, Ashton, Nolan, Hudson, Caroline Prather, and Brooks Prather; one sister, Carol (Wayne) Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.
We take comfort knowing Mary Ellyn has been reunited with her husband; her parents; three brothers: Noel, Norbert, and Charles Manfroi; one sister, Margie Volpe; and two grandsons: Nick and Luke Jolley; and many special pets.
Mary Ellyn's family would like to say, thank you, to the nurses and staff at Heritage for their kindness and compassion.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society, Normal, IL.