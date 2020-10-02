Mary F. Olson

Mary, daughter of Hugh and Flossie T (Burton) Weaver, was born on February 7, 1937, in DeLand, IL. She married Donald (Gene) Olson, on June 4, 1955 in Farmer City, IL. Mary and Gene were married for 54 years before he preceded her in death on September 12, 2009.

While working on the farm alongside her husband until retiring from farming in 1996, Mary also worked for several years with the DeLand-Weldon School District retiring in 2002. She was known as “Granny” to not only her grandchildren and their friends and great-grandchildren, but to many students from the years working at the school. She was always there to listen, to talk, and to make everyone smile with her fun-loving and upbeat personality.