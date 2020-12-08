HEYWORTH — Mary Frances Bartosik, 86, of Heyworth passed away Sunday Dec. 6, 2020 at Copper Creek, Lincoln, IL. Graveside service will be at 1030 a.m. Thursday Dec. 10, 2020 at Randolph Township Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Heyworth Christian Church. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Heyworth is in charge of arrangements.

Mary was born October 31, 1934 in Mahomet, IL to Roy E and Lillian Grace Warnick Shobe. She married Lawrence E. Bartosik. He passed away Feb. 2, 2014.

Mary is survived by two sons: Lawrence J. (Theresa) Bartosik, Heyworth, Daniel L. (Alinda Bentz) Bartosik, Bethany, IL; two daughters Debra A (Ray) Patterson, El Paso, Vickie L. (Bob) Frost, Normal; 10 grandchildren, two of which were like sons Chris Bartosik and Andy Maharas; thirteen great grandchildren; brother, Frank Shobe, Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, and four sisters.

She was a member of the Heyworth Christian Church. Mary loved to be in her garden with her husband Bart.