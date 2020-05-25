Mary Gaffney

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Mary K. Gaffney, 69 of Bloomington, passed away Saturday (May 23, 2020) at Aperion Care, Bloomington.

A private family graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, with Pastor Joel Labertew officiating. Memorials may be made to the First Assembly of God in Normal. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary was born on July 2, 1950, Bloomington, to Russell and Nellie Gleason Hardesty. She is survived by her daughter, Keisha (Mike) Breeden; two sisters and one brother, Rosie (Don) Cornett, Dan (Connie) Hardesty and Brenda (Donny) Schierer, all of Bloomington; along with several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Helton and Robert Hardesty.

Mary was a member of First Assembly of God, Normal. She worked as a cook for ISU for several years, and she enjoyed coloring in coloring books and spending time with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

