LINCOLN — Mary Greenwood, 78, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at The Christian Village in Lincoln, IL.

Mary was born on October 3, 1942, in Lincoln, IL, the daughter of Harold and Elizabeth (Buchholz) Forehand. She married Kenneth C. Greenwood on July 29, 1962, in Lovington, IL. He preceded her in death on October 22, 2012.

Mary is survived by her son, William "Bill" Greenwood of Lincoln, IL; her daughter, Britney (Robert) Blackburn of Charlotte, NC. Additionally Mary is survived by her granddaughter, Kristina (Andy) Rhodes; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Harold Forehand; and her sister, Lois Barber.

Mary worked for Lehn & Fink until it closed. She then went to Heartland College where she earned a Degree in Record Keeping, with that Degree she secured a position and worked for The Hopedale Medical Complex in Hopedale, IL. Mary also worked part time at Kroger in Lincoln where she found joy in visiting with her friends and customers.

Services for Mary will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service 1:00-2:00 p.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lincoln.