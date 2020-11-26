Mary Helen Bach

Mary loved her family deeply, as well as her church and the community of Pontiac. If there was a golf game, a game of bridge being played, music to dance to, or a church project needing attention, she would be joining in. There was much hospitality and generosity shared in her home. She gave parties and elaborate dinners with a zest and flair that came from genuine pleasure. Her greatest love and devotion were given to her husband, Neil, her children and her grandchildren. And it was always a joyous moment to watch her light up every time she'd see her great-grandchildren. Her infectious smile, witty remarks, and the sound of her beautiful soprano singing voice will long be remembered and carried in our hearts forever.