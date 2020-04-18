Mary Hoffman

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Jane Hoffman, 80, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:45 a.m. Monday (April 13, 2020) at her residence.
A service celebrating her life will be at a later date. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements. The family suggests memorials be made to the Community Cancer Center, Normal, or the Humane Society of Central Illinois, Normal.
Mary was born May 6, 1939, in Colfax, the daughter of George and Rebecca Houmes Carey. She married Larry Reid Hoffman on June 7, 1964, in Colfax. He passed away Oct. 13, 2006.
Surviving are her two children, Andy (Alycia Hund) Hoffman, Bloomington, and Wendy (Brian) Schieler, Richmond Hill, Ga.; four grandchildren, Aberash Hoffman, Bloomington, and Alexia, Emma and Benjamin Schieler, Richmond Hill, Ga.; one sister, Georgene Wegener, Verona, Wis.; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Patricia Wolfer.
Mary graduated from Octavia High School and Illinois State University. She taught high school English at Pekin and Danville high schools. She was a human resource specialist for JC Penney and later Country Companies Insurance Company, Bloomington, until she retired. Mary was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Normal. She was an avid bridge player, and she enjoyed reading and traveling. Her favorite destinations were Alaska, Austria, Colorado, Maine and Oregon. She was also a great cook, and her pies at Thanksgiving were a favorite. She enjoyed watching sports, and her favorite teams were the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and U of I football. She also enjoyed participating in senior activities at the ARC in Normal. Mary loved her pet dogs, and adored spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories at www.calvertmemorial.com.
