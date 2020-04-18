Mary Hoffman

Mary graduated from Octavia High School and Illinois State University. She taught high school English at Pekin and Danville high schools. She was a human resource specialist for JC Penney and later Country Companies Insurance Company, Bloomington, until she retired. Mary was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Normal. She was an avid bridge player, and she enjoyed reading and traveling. Her favorite destinations were Alaska, Austria, Colorado, Maine and Oregon. She was also a great cook, and her pies at Thanksgiving were a favorite. She enjoyed watching sports, and her favorite teams were the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and U of I football. She also enjoyed participating in senior activities at the ARC in Normal. Mary loved her pet dogs, and adored spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.