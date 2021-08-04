EL PASO — Mary Irene Vandegraft, 90, of El Paso, IL passed away at 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Heritage Health El Paso, IL.

She was born June 10, 1931 in rural Lexington, IL to William and Annie (Farrell) Kearfott. She married Clarence William Vandegraft on November 2, 1949 in Eureka. He died August 6, 1994 in El Paso, IL.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Yvonne McKinley; two sons, Mike and Eddy Vandegraft; three brothers, Bill, Loren, and Herb Kearfott; three sisters, Mae Geiger, Ruth Blackmore, Betty Kearfott; daughter-in-law, Freddie Vandegraft and granddaughter, Julie Parrish.

Surviving are two daughters: Cora Parrish of Normal, IL and Becky Vandegraft of El Paso, IL; one son, Doug Vandegraft of El Paso, IL; one brother Don Kearfott of Bloomington, IL; eight grandchildren: Donnie (Dawn) McKinley, Brian McKinley, Phillip McKinley, Rodney (Lola) McKinley, Laurie Parrish, Bill (Jennifer Ruestemeyer) Parrish, Dennise (Craig) Jones and Jesse Vandegraft; thirteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Mary was a homemaker who proudly raised her family. She was a member of Hudson Christian Church. She was able to satisfy her adventurous side in the later years of her life. On her 75th birthday she went on a para plane ride, on her 80th she went on a motorcycle ride and this year on her 90th she went on a hot air balloon ride.

Mary's family would like to send a special "thank you" to Vitas Hospice Care for their wonderful comfort care and compassion, especially to Shannon, Lynette and Amy.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Pastor Brandon Current will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, August 9, 2021 at the funeral home, and one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Burial will be in Hinthorne Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hudson Christian Church and Vitas Hospice Care.

