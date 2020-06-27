LeROY -- Mary J. Devine, 68, of Bloomington, formerly of LeRoy, passed away at 6:40 P.M. Monday-June 22, 2020 at Advocate BroMenn Regional Medical Center, Normal.
There will be no services. Arrangements are in the care of Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Ms. Devine was born April 29, 1952 in Bloomington, IL to James Isaac and Marian J. Thompson Devine.
Survivors include 1 Sister: Ann (Lloyd) Corry of LeRoy; 4 Nephews: Bill Corry and Chris Corry both of El Paso and Jamie Devine and Joe Devine both of Louisiana; 1 Niece: Michelle (Brad) Fannin of Bell Buckle, TN and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 Brother: Ronnie Devine.
Mary had helped in the kitchen at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Bloomington for many years.
