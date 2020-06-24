Mary J. Devine

LeROY — Mary J. Devine, 68, of Bloomington, formerly of LeRoy, passed away at 6:40 p.m. Monday (June 22, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

There will be no services. Arrangements are in the care of Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

She was born April 29, 1952, in Bloomington, to James Isaac and Marian J. Thompson Devine.

Survivors include one sister, Ann (Lloyd) Corry, LeRoy; two nephews, Bill Corry and Chris Corry, both of El Paso; one niece, Michelle (Brad) Fannin, Bell Buckle, Tenn.; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

Mary had helped in the kitchen at Heritage Manor nursing home in Bloomington for many years.

