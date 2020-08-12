× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA — Mary J. Graack, 102, of Eureka, died at 4:50 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 9, 2020) at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.

She was born May 9, 1918, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Joel and Florence Percival Martin. She married Charles L. Graack on Dec. 13, 1943, in Park Ridge. He died Aug. 9, 1987.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.

Surviving are four children, William (Sandy) Graack, Peoria; Martha Jones, Katy, Texas; Charles Jr. (Alice) Graack, Eureka; Louise (Jim) Rickey, Princeville; one sister, Joanne Mielke, Peoria; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary worked as the secretary for the regional superintendent of schools for many years before retiring. She was a member of Eureka Presbyterian Church and a member of the Heart of Illinois Knitting Guild. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, knitting, reading, crossword puzzles and camping, especially family camping trips to Shades State Park in Indiana.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful care Mary received while residing at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. A special thanks to all of her caregivers, especially Joyce and Deb who made every day special for her.