Mary J. Nicholas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Jean Nicholas, 87, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully Monday (Aug. 24, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, of a pulmonary embolism following years of debilitating dementia.

She was born Dec. 8, 1932, in Gillette, Wyoming, the daughter of William Andrew and Margaret Vasey Nicholas.

Her educational background includes bachelor's and master's degrees in music education from the University of Portland, Oregon, and a doctorate from the University of Kansas, followed by a clinical position with the developmentally disabled at Lakemary Center in Paola, Kansas. In 1968, at the invitation of the Juilliard Repertory Project (JRP), she presented a concert with elementary school children using JRP-prepared material for music teachers in attendance at the Music Educators National Conference.

Mary was the former editor (for three years) of the “Journal of Music Therapy,” the major publication of the National Association for Music Therapy (NAMT).

She joined the faculty at Illinois State University in 1980, after seven years as director of music therapy at the College of Saint Teresa in Winona, Minnesota.

Her retirement years were spent in Bloomington.