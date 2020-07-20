Mary, James Estes

Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Burial for Mary K. (Forney) and James M. Estes will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Pike Township Cemetery, 5 miles south of Graymont, with Pastor Mathew Berger officiating. Shaded seating will be provided. The Estes family asks that all attendees practice social distancing and wear facemasks.