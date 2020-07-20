Mary, James Estes

GRAYMONT — Mary K. Estes died Jan. 24, 2020, and James M. Estes died Aug. 15, 2016.
Burial for Mary K. (Forney) and James M. Estes will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Pike Township Cemetery, 5 miles south of Graymont, with Pastor Mathew Berger officiating. Shaded seating will be provided. The Estes family asks that all attendees practice social distancing and wear facemasks.
Surviving are their children, Joe (Callie) Estes, Pontiac, and Tim (Pam) Estes, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and grandchildren, Jazmine (Austin) Harper, Maya Estes, Izabella Estes, Raven Estes, Lindsey Estes, Katherine Estes, Jadon Pfister, Shaelah Pfister and Jason (Kari) Serpette.
Condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.