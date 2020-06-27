Mary Jane Hoffman

Mary Jane Hoffman

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Jane Hoffman, 80, Bloomington, died April 13, 2020.

Private celebration of life: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, with Rev. Kathy King-Nobles officiating. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Private visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the memorial home.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Hoffman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News