BLOOMINGTON — Mary Jane Hoffman, 80, Bloomington, died April 13, 2020.
Private celebration of life: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, with Rev. Kathy King-Nobles officiating. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Private visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the memorial home.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Hoffman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.