BLOOMINGTON - Mary Jo Udell, 84, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:52 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her home.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 6 at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Church of Merna.

Mary Jo was born March 11, 1936 in Escanaba, MI, the daughter of Walter and Irene Morton. She married Carin Udell on September 7, 1957 in Chicago. He survives.

She is also survived by five children, Kenneth Udell of Glen Ellyn, Bill (Kathy) Udell of Mesa, AZ, Donna Breedlove of Canton, Mary Beth (Danny) LaRocco of Quincy and Walter (Regina) Udell of Bloomington; six grandchildren, Daniel, Adam, Cameron, Lynn, Stephen and Kenny; and a sister, Ella Mae Tufte of Hemet, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Beatrice Holmes, a brother Walter “Bub” Morton and a grandson Joel Udell.