 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Jo Wulf
0 entries

Mary Jo Wulf

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Jo Wulf

BLOOMINGTON - Mary Jo Wulf, 70, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully at 3:40 a.m., Thursday, April 15, surrounded by her loving family.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 20, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington, with Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Merna. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Monday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Mary Jo was born March 2, 1951, in Chenoa, the daughter of Herbert J. and Mary K. (Gould) Reis. She married Robert C. "Bumpy" Wulf on June 21, 1975, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2012.

She is survived by four sons: Teddy (Lindsay) Wulf of Western Springs, Bobby (Alisa) Wulf of Normal, David (Angie) Wulf of McLean, and John Wulf of Bloomington; two daughters: Katie (Eric) Capps of Granger, IN and Theresa (Matt) Sweeney of Normal; twelve grandchildren: Payton, Bane, Bo and Tucker Wulf, Charlie, Harrison and Winston Capps, Edison and Rocco Wulf, Auggie and Archie Wulf and Porter Sweeney; a sister, Ann (Richard) Clark of Bloomington and several nieces and nephews including John and Mike White and Kathy Hitch.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Janet White.

Mary Jo graduated from Central Catholic High School and Illinois State University. She served as a special education teacher for nearly 30 years and retired from Washington Community High School. Mary Jo was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. JoJo, as she was known to her grandchildren, enjoyed spending time boating, lunching with her many cousins and friends, and following her children and grandchildren's sporting events. She was happiest spending time with her growing family. She was their #1 fan.

Memorials may be offered to the Bloomington Cardinals Youth Football Organization or the charity of the donor's choice.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News