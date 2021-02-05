READING, Pennsylvania — Mary Katherine (Leuchtenberg) Rivera, 79, of Reading, PA, peacefully went home to Jesus on January 29, 2021. Mary was born on October 26, 1941 to Warren and Clara (Freed) Leuchtenberg in Lexington, Illinois. After graduating as the valedictorian of Lexington High School in 1959, her motivations led her to multiple career ventures such as singing, massage therapy, court reporting, and owning her own businesses including AAA Reality for over 30 years. Mary married David Barnett in 1961 and they had two sons, Mike and Steve. She later moved to Pennsylvania in 1995 and met Jay Rivera in 1999. They were married in 2002 to spend 20 beautiful years together in her dream home.

Mary's most precious time was spent with her family, whom she loved unconditionally. Mary enjoyed playing piano, organ, tennis, hiking, and cards. She also enjoyed attending her church. Throughout her entire life, she held a devout faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. She talked about the glory of heaven and knew that death would not be the end.