NORMAL — Mary Kathryn Sigler, 75, of Normal, passed away at 4:34 p.m. Saturday (April 25, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
A private family service will be held at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home on Wednesday. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Memorials may be made to the Children's Home & Aid /Adopt-A-Family, 403 S. State St, Bloomington, Illinois 61701.
Mary was born on April 22, 1945, in Bloomington, the daughter of Kenneth & Frances (Weakley) Burkhart. She married Roger Sigler. He preceded her in death.
She was survived by six children, Keith (Carolyn) Dudley; Beth (Lowell) Fouts; Steve (Chris) Latta; Chris (Kristina) Sigler; Laura (Herlindo) Cordero; and J'Nean (Brian) Lee; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four brothers and sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one sister.
Mary retired from University High School as a teacher's aide in special education. She was a beautician for more than 50 years before retiring in 2017. She loved her family and her friends. Mary had a heart of gold and was loved by all. She will be dearly missed by friends and family.
