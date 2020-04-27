× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

NORMAL — Mary Kathryn Sigler, 75, of Normal, passed away at 4:34 p.m. Saturday (April 25, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A private family service will be held at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home on Wednesday. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Memorials may be made to the Children's Home & Aid /Adopt-A-Family, 403 S. State St, Bloomington, Illinois 61701.

Mary was born on April 22, 1945, in Bloomington, the daughter of Kenneth & Frances (Weakley) Burkhart. She married Roger Sigler. He preceded her in death.

She was survived by six children, Keith (Carolyn) Dudley; Beth (Lowell) Fouts; Steve (Chris) Latta; Chris (Kristina) Sigler; Laura (Herlindo) Cordero; and J'Nean (Brian) Lee; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four brothers and sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one sister.

Mary retired from University High School as a teacher's aide in special education. She was a beautician for more than 50 years before retiring in 2017. She loved her family and her friends. Mary had a heart of gold and was loved by all. She will be dearly missed by friends and family.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Sigler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.