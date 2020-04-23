KENNEY — Mary L. Rohrscheib, 84, of Kenney, died Wednesday (April 22, 2020) in Decatur.
A private family graveside service will be Monday at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Kenney. Her pastor and friend, Ernie Harvey, will officiate. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary was born July 22, 1935, in Latham, to Orville and Hazel Pauline Centers Cutright. She had the good fortune to be raised in close and loving family of nine children, with each of her siblings a source of life-long love, fun and friendship. Mary was a graduate of Kenney High School and Lincoln Christian College. She earned a master's in education at Fort Hayes State University, and after a brief time teaching in Kansas, she returned to Central Illinois to a rewarding career teaching third and fourth grade the Maroa Grade School.
She met Merle “Gene” Rohrscheib after teaching his son Randy in the fourth grade. They fell in love and were married. She helped Gene raise Randy, and they made a beautiful life together, farming through many harvests, filling a farm home with great meals and welcoming conversation, before moving to the “big city” of Chestnut, where they stayed until Gene's passing brought Mary back to her home town of Kenney. Mary was an incredible friend, a generous neighbor, a devoted daughter, daughter-in-law and sister, and the best grandma and great-grandma.
Mary never stopped learning and teaching. She delighted in life's simple pleasures. She loved watching and feeding birds, and knew them by their song. Mary was a gifted writer, artist, crafter and cook, who shared her many gifts with her friends and neighbors in Kenney.
Mary had a deep and abiding faith, which she lived every day. She was joyful. She loved the Lord and Kenney Christian Church, where she served on the board, taught Sunday school, made countless meals and regularly volunteered. Her warmth, her laugh, and her conversations will be missed enormously by those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her son, Randall (Lisa) Rohrscheib; her grandchildren, Joshua (Ciarra) Rohrscheib and Katherine Rohrscheib; her great-grandson, Graham A. Rohrscheib; her siblings, Lois Summers, Barbara (Richard) Johnson, Darla Cutright, Sharon Greenslate, Roberta Cutright-Jaspers, Paula (Edwin R.) Kelly and Orville H. (Linda) Cutright; her sister-in-law, Emily Rohrscheib; and her dear friend, Sarah F. Ward, Knightstown, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her siblings, Charles Cutright and Betty Cutright.
Memorials can be made to Kenney Christian Church or the Kenney Heritage Association.
Condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
