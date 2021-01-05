CLINTON — Mary L. Weikel 87 of Clinton, IL passed away 8:15 A.M. December 31, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Regional Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Services will be at a later date with Rev. Michael Taylor officiating and burial at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Clinton First Church of the Nazarene or the DeWitt County Friendship Center.

Mary was born May 4, 1933 in Decatur, IL the daughter of Wesley Elmer and Rena Murril (Moore) Dunham. She married Dale Weikel November 22, 1953 in Maroa, IL. He passed away January 17, 2013.

Survivors include her daughters: Cathy Daniels, Clinton, IL and Patti Darling, Bloomington, IL; son-in-law, Jeff Hendricker, Clinton, IL; five grandchildren: Joe Daniels, Jill (Matt) Sullivan, Jarrod (Erin) Darling, Jessa and Jordan Hendricker; seven great-grandchildren: McKinley, Ethan, Kelsey, Aidan, Kaylyn, Cal, Sophia, and brother, Harold Dunham, Maroa, IL.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Judy Hendricker; son-in-law, Joe Daniels; two sisters, and one brother.