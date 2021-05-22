COLFAX - Mary Lee Brewer, 63, of Colfax, passed away at 5:17 PM on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

She was born November 21, 1957 in Wellsville, NY, daughter of Raymond and Erma Taft Shutt. She made her home with her lifelong partner, Donald Washington Sr.

Surviving is: her partner, Donald Washington Sr of Colfax; their children: Dani (Kinzie) Washington of Colfax and Dontae (Makayla Kindred) Washington of Chenoa; and two grandchildren: Scarlett Washington and Elizabeth Morano. Also surviving are two brothers: Doug (Marion) Shutt of Arizona and Rodger (Marion) Shutt of Germany; five sisters: Rhonda (Samuel) Goodell of Kansas, Karen Shutt of North Carolina, Sherri (Rick) King and Sandi Shutt, both of Pennsylvania and Sue Shutt of Maine.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Raymond Shutt; one sister, Judy Fisher and one great-niece, O'Rianna Manning.