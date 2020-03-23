SPRINGFIELD — Mary Lou Coker, 81, of Springfield, passed away Saturday (March 21, 2020) at the Villas Senior Living Center, Sherman.

She was born, Nov. 13, 1938, the daughter of John and Gladys Hart Roodhouse. She married Raymond Coker on July 22, 2000, in Springfield. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2016.

She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie (Joe) Stone and Kathy Price, both of Springfield; four grandchildren, Christina (James) Garrett, Houston, Texas; Zachary (Heather) Camille, Christopher Price and Katie Price Sies, all of Springfield; two great-grandsons, Peyton and Landon, Houston, Texas; sister, Nancy Briggs, Peoria; and brothers, James (Darlene) Roodhouse, White Hall, and Dick (Bonnie) Roodhouse, Roodhouse. She was preceded in death by brother, John Roodhouse Jr.

Mary Lou was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Normal and was an active member until her illness.

Due to the current pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held with burial at Fernwood Cemetery, Roodhouse. Daws Family Funeral Home, Roodhouse, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com.

