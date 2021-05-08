DOWNS - Mary Lou Goveia, 70, of Downs, IL, passed away at 6:41 p.m. with her family by her side on April 30, 2021 at her home after a courageous fight with cancer.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12 Noon on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Leroy, IL. Services will be at the funeral home the day of the visitation at 12 Noon. Pastor Ken Burgard will officiate. Memorials may be made to Downs Event Committee.

Mary was born on July 8, 1950 in Delaware. OH, the daughter of Dennis and Mary Rita (Minck) Bell. She married Gary G. Goveia on July 7, 1974, he survives.

Surviving are her five sons: Steven (Jamie) Goveia; David (Casie) Goveia; Kevin (Caitlin) Goveia; Travis Goveia; and Trevor Goveia. Also surviving is her mother, Mary Rita; two brothers: Robert (Paula) Bell, and Roger Bell; and eleven grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her father.

After graduating from Illinois State University, Mary started working for the University. After her tenure at Illinois State University she worked for Eureka College, Electrolux, the Tri-Valley School District, was a Pantagraph home delivery carrier for 26 years and most recently, the Downs Travel Mart.