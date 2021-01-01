Mary Lou Robinson Boog

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — On Thursday November 19, 2020 Mary Lou Boog known lovingly as "Louie" or "Gigi Lou" by her great grandson went to her Heavenly Father at the age of 76 with her daughter Dawn and grandson "G" by her side.

Louie, her mother's "fun child" was born August 8, 1944 in Bloomington, Illinois to Jeanne and Al Robinson. She graduated from Bloomington High School in 1962 where she was a cheerleader and on the Queen's Court and was loved by everyone.

She attended ISU and received a Certificate in Cosmetology before leaving Illinois for Denver Colorado. There she met her future husband Ron Boog, a great outdoorsman. They married June 19, 1963 and had three children: Julie (Dana) Dice, Hollis NY; Dawn (Will) Allen, Little Rock AR.; Ron Jr. "Butch" Boog, Loveland, CO.

Louie and Ron loved camping adventures and once trekked all the way from Florida to Alaska in their camper with all three kids hunting and fishing along the way.

Later in life Mary Lou completed her business degree and became a Contract Specialist for Ball Industries Aerospace Division in Loveland, Co. Besides being known for business professionalism, Louie was known for her enduring cuteness, her devotion to Christ and her family and her perseverance in the face of any adversity.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and sister Judy Ellington. She is survived by her sister Nancy (Richard) Osterman, Bloomington, IL and brother Steve (Patty) Robinson, Griffin GA: her children, 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Donations may be made in her name to St. Jude, the Human Society or the charity of one's choice.