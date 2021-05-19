LEXINGTON — Mary Lou Schuler, age 92 of Lexington, IL passed into God's hands on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Mary Lou was born on May 20, 1928 to Floyd and Ardis (Patterson) Bossingham of Stanford, IL. She married Melvin D. Schuler on November 27, 1949.
Those remaining to celebrate her memory are her three children: Dwight Schuler, Lexington; LuAnn (Bryon) Lundell, Phoenix, MD; and Paul (Kelly) Schuler, Lexington; as well as her brother David (JoAnne) Bossingham of Minier, IL. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of seventy years, Melvin; sister Joan Graff; and brother Roger Bossingham.
Mary Lou has six grandchildren: Kara (Jason) Yeager, Lutherville, MD, Ericka (Brett) Butler, Baldwin, MD, Kelsey Schuler, Aurora, IL, David (Lauren) Schuler, Chenoa, IL, Allison (Jon) Cook, Baldwin, MD and John (Makenzie) Schuler, Lexington IL. She also has eight great grandchildren.
Mary Lou was a graduate of Illinois State Normal University with a Degree in Home Economics and taught in the Lexington School District. Her passion for cooking, sewing and gardening remained throughout her life as seen by her victory style gardens on the farmstead and flowers that adorn her home. Mary Lou was a talented seamstress which extended from making her own wedding gown to being a clothing judge at 4-H Fairs. She was known for her pies and Christmas peanut brittle.
Mary Lou was a 50-year member of Home Community Education in which she held many local and McLean County officer positions. She especially liked to prepare and teach the monthly lessons. She also belonged to Salem Club, St. Paul's Ladies Aide, Lexington Food Pantry, and was a 4-H Leader for many years.
Mary Lou was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 800 S Division Street, Chenoa, IL for 72 years. A visitation at St. Paul's will take place Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 9-10:45 a.m. followed by a funeral at 11:00 a.m.
Family requests memorial contributions be made in Mary Lou's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Chenoa or Lexington Food Pantry.
The family is grateful to Synergy Home Healthcare and Fairview Haven for their loving care.
The funeral service will be streamed live on the Duffy-Pils Memorial Home Facebook page. A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.