LEXINGTON — Mary Lou Schuler, age 92 of Lexington, IL passed into God's hands on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Mary Lou was born on May 20, 1928 to Floyd and Ardis (Patterson) Bossingham of Stanford, IL. She married Melvin D. Schuler on November 27, 1949.

Those remaining to celebrate her memory are her three children: Dwight Schuler, Lexington; LuAnn (Bryon) Lundell, Phoenix, MD; and Paul (Kelly) Schuler, Lexington; as well as her brother David (JoAnne) Bossingham of Minier, IL. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of seventy years, Melvin; sister Joan Graff; and brother Roger Bossingham.

Mary Lou has six grandchildren: Kara (Jason) Yeager, Lutherville, MD, Ericka (Brett) Butler, Baldwin, MD, Kelsey Schuler, Aurora, IL, David (Lauren) Schuler, Chenoa, IL, Allison (Jon) Cook, Baldwin, MD and John (Makenzie) Schuler, Lexington IL. She also has eight great grandchildren.