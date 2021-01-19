LeROY — Mary Lou Toney, 91, of LeRoy, passed away Saturday January 16, 2021 at Carle BroMenn, Normal, IL. A graveside service will be held on Saturday January 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Mulkeytown Cemetery, Mulkeytown, IL with Mr. Glendall Toney officiating. Calvert- Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy oversees local arrangements. Gilbert Funeral Home, Christopher, IL oversees services at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Lincoln Christian College.

Mary Lou was born January 25, 1929 in Sesser, IL to Jesse and Mary Ellen (Saulcer) Minor. She married Norman E. Toney of Mulkeytown, IL on July 3, 1950. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by daughter, Marilyn Sue (Christian) Chestney of LeRoy; son, Michael (Jennifer) Toney of Ellsworth; grandchildren: Jason Moreland, Christopher Chestney, Jesse Moreland, Rachel Moreland, Colton Toney, and Tristan Toney; great granddaughters: Kyleigh Moreland, Katelynn Moreland, and Kinlee Moreland.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Carlos Minor and Melvin Minor; and great granddaughter Kacey Moreland.

Mary Lou was a devout Christian and her kindness will be missed by all that knew her.