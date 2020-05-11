Mary Louise Geske

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Louise (nee Youngblood) Geske, 83, of Gibson City, formerly of Bloomington, passed away May 3, 2020, at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Mary was born Aug. 8, 1936, in East Peoria, the ninth of 11 children of Albert and Lola Ann Shrode Youngblood. All but one of her siblings predeceased her.

In 1955, Mary married Joseph Goodlick and moved to Heyworth. During their nearly 25 years of marriage, they raised their four children, all of whom survive: Dan (Darla) Goodlick, Diana Goodlick and Julie Goodlick, all of Bloomington, and Janice (John Gelbke) Goodlick, Traverse City, Mich. Mary later married Robert Geske, and though Bob and Mary divorced, they remained friends. He survives in Bloomington.

Mary is also survived by Dan's children, Parker and Isabelle Goodlick, and her first great-grandchild, Evelyn Grace, born in March. A host of nieces and nephews also survive to mourn her, as does a special sister-in-law, Juanita Youngblood of Saybrook, who was a dear friend and companion to her during her final years living in Gibson City.