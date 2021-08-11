NORMAL — Mary Louise Lahr, 94, of Normal, formerly of Lexington, passed away at 6:56 AM on Monday August 9, 2021, at Heritage Health Care Center in Normal.

Cremation has been accorded and her memorial service will be on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11 AM, at the Church of Christ, Uniting (Disciples of Christ) in Lexington. Rev. Jan Proeber will officiate. Burial of cremated remains will be in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services from 10-11 AM at the church.

Memorials may be given to Church of Christ, Uniting, Lexington, IL. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home in Lexington is handling arrangements.

Mary Louise was born in Litchfield, on June 8, 1927, a daughter to William W. and Lillian M. (Frederick) Roach.

Surviving are her children: Kenney Lahr, Lexington; Darwin (Marilyn) Lahr, Bloomington; Nancy Lahr, Springfield; Richard (Susan) Lahr, Lexington; W. Eli (Peggy) Lahr, Normal; Martha Powell, Lexington; one brother, Charles (Doris) Roach, Litchfield; and several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Lahr; granddaughter, Paula Lahr; and 12 brothers and sisters.

Mary attended the Church of Christ Uniting in Lexington. She was a meat packer and then a butcher for Householder and Bartel's Markets. Her best time spent however was with her family, whom were everything to her. She will be dearly missed.