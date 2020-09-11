× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEROY - Mary M Goss, 99. of LeRoy, passed away September 10, 2020, at 11:20A.M. at her home in Leroy, IL.

A graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. with Jeff Mayfield officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in LeRoy is handling the arrangements.

Mary was born on September 8, 1921, in Odin IL, the daughter of William and Frances (Keller) Moore. She married Mont Goss on October 27, 1939, in Vincennes, IN. Mont passed away January 5, 1988.

Survivors include one son, Tony (Gayle) Goss, LeRoy, IL, three grandchildren; Ryan (Amanda) Goss, West Palm Beach, FL; Sarah (Brian) Willey, Belleville, IL; and Daniel (Lauren) Goss, Mt. Zion, IL. And eight great-grandchildren.

Also surviving is one sister Josephine (Larry) Straub, Casselberry, FL and one brother Joseph (Pam) Moore Newport News, VA, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers-Arthur and Paul Moore and one sister, Helen Logsdon