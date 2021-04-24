BLOOMINGTON - Mary M. Raycraft, 89, of Bloomington, peacefully passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Heritage Health, Bloomington on the 12th anniversary of the passing of her husband of 56 years.

A private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family respectfully requests the omission of floral and memorial gifts.

She was born August 20, 1931 in Danville, a daughter of Joseph and Mary (McManus) Quinn. She married Richard L. Raycraft on January 17, 1953 in Downs and he preceded her in death on April 22, 2009.

Surviving are her children: Thomas Raycraft, Maureen (James) Brandt, Susan (John) Roy and Paul Raycraft; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marcella Underwood.

She was preceded in death by two sons: Richard J. Raycraft and Stephen J. Raycraft; a granddaughter, Angela Roy Colba; and a sister, Helen Frances Quinn.

Mary retired after many years with GTE. The Raycraft family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers at LeRoy Manor and Heritage Health for all of their loving care.

