PARK RIDGE — Mary Marilyn Hennessy died on March 27, 2021 in Park Ridge, IL. She was born in Bloomington, IL on November 20, 1932, daughter of Harry and Mary O'Connor Hennessy. She is survived by her sister, Eileen (the late James) Griffin; brother, Msgr. Doug Hennessy; by her niece, Shelia Griffin who provided caring direction for her care in these last years; and four nephews: James (Ester) Griffin, Martin Griffin, Paul (Sevanne) Griffin and Daniel Griffin and several great nephews and a great niece. Marilyn also helped resettle several families from Laos, Vietnam and Thailand who became almost a second family to her.

Marilyn was educated at Trinity Grade and High School in Bloomington. She then attended Mount Mary College, Milwaukee. She later received an MBA from Loyola University in Chicago.

She began her career as an occupational therapist at Hines Veterans Hospital in Maywood. She later worked for the Curative Workshop in Milwaukee and the Wisconsin State Board of Health before returning to Chicago to work in the National Office of Easter Seals. For a time, she worked with the SSI program in Chicago before returning to Bloomington to care for her ailing father who was widowed in his last years.