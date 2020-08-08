× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAIRBURY — Mary Rathbun, 82, of Fairbury, passed away at 4:00 p.m. Friday (Aug. 7, 2020) at her nephew’s residence in Fairbury.

A private family funeral mass will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Fairbury with Father Scott Archer officiating and burial in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boys and Girls Club of Fairbury or SELCAS.

Mary was born March 8, 1938, in Fairbury, the daughter of Alois and Dellaphine (Watson) Nimbler. She married James R. Rathbun on May 1, 2004. He died Jan. 8, 2013. Her parents and one brother, Joseph Nimbler, also preceded her in death.

Survivors include her nephew, Matt Nimbler of Fairbury; his children, Justin, Sydney and Abigayle Nimbler who adored their “Mimi”; stepchildren, Tim (Julie) Rathbun of Bloomington, Tom (Rita) Rathbun of Fairbury, Terry (Penny) Rathbun of Bloomington, and Mark (Dora) Rathbun of Muscatine, Iowa, Teresa Palen of Forrest; one brother, George “Nick” Nimbler of Stockton, California; sister in-law, Margaret Nimbler of Davenport, Florida.