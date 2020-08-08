FAIRBURY — Mary Rathbun, 82, of Fairbury, passed away at 4:00 p.m. Friday (Aug. 7, 2020) at her nephew’s residence in Fairbury.
A private family funeral mass will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Fairbury with Father Scott Archer officiating and burial in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Fairbury.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boys and Girls Club of Fairbury or SELCAS.
Mary was born March 8, 1938, in Fairbury, the daughter of Alois and Dellaphine (Watson) Nimbler. She married James R. Rathbun on May 1, 2004. He died Jan. 8, 2013. Her parents and one brother, Joseph Nimbler, also preceded her in death.
Survivors include her nephew, Matt Nimbler of Fairbury; his children, Justin, Sydney and Abigayle Nimbler who adored their “Mimi”; stepchildren, Tim (Julie) Rathbun of Bloomington, Tom (Rita) Rathbun of Fairbury, Terry (Penny) Rathbun of Bloomington, and Mark (Dora) Rathbun of Muscatine, Iowa, Teresa Palen of Forrest; one brother, George “Nick” Nimbler of Stockton, California; sister in-law, Margaret Nimbler of Davenport, Florida.
Mary was a devout Catholic and member of St. Andrew Catholic Parish, Fairbury and served on the Altar and Rosary Society. She had been employed for over 46 years in business administration at Fairbury Hospital and Helen Lewis Smith Pavilion, Fairbury. She enjoyed her card club and playing Euchre in Fairbury and neighboring communities for many years. Mary always enjoyed spending time with her family, whether it be kids ballgames, cookouts, or trips to the park. We have no doubt she was welcomed into God’s kingdom, and had a dilly bar waiting for her.
An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
