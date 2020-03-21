Mary Rozum

NORMAL — Mary A. Rozum of Normal, passed away March 15, 2020, in Normal.

Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mary was born in Pittsburgh, Pa, and grew up in the Chicago area. She received her B.S. degree at Illinois State University (Illinois State Normal University) and her master's degree at the University of Illinois. A champion of lifelong learning, Mary completed various graduate study courses at universities around the country.

Mary's passion for teaching is evident in her long career with Illinois State University's Metcalf School, where she held the rank of assistant professor in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction. For many years, she taught fifth grade as well as taking an active role in many other aspects of the ISU academic community. She served as a member of University Council and College of Education, planning and coordinating a series of Artist-in-Residence programs. She also worked with others on the Metcalf Reading Comprehension Project and participated in teaching process projects with the Illinois superintendent of public instruction. She retired in 1988 after 38 years with ISU.