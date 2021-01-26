BLOOMINGTON — Mary S. Hupp age 96 of Bloomington IL formerly of Florida, passed away at 1:35 AM on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Martin Health Center, Bloomington IL. Her funeral service will be 11:00 AM Monday, February 1, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Sally Hamon will be officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Lord's Lighthouse, Wimauma, Florida. The service and visitation will be limited to 75 people and everyone must wear a mask. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 AM-11:00 AM Monday, February 1, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Mary was born June 10, 1924 in Newburg, West Virginia the daughter of Clarence and Bernice Miller Shahan. She married Robert G. Hupp on September 11, 1943. He passed away on August 4, 2008.

Surviving is her daughter, Sandra Hupp, Bloomington IL and her brother, William (Dena) Schnupp, Columbus, Ohio.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Patricia Hupp and a sister, Betty Spears.

For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler select Mary's name and click on "Tribute Wall".

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.