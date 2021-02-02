BLOOMINGTON — Mary Steege, 90, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Hopedale Nursing Home in Hopedale, IL.

She was born on September 6, 1930 in Delavan, IL, the daughter of Florence Austin and Hubert Joseph Fisher. She married Dale Steege on March 3, 1956. He preceded her in death on July 12, 1990. She was also preceded in death by an infant son; four sisters: Helen Fisher, Julia Sullivan, Elizabeth Bailey, Jo Blobaum and two brothers: Jim and Hubert Fisher. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mary graduated from Delavan High School in 1948. She graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing and had a long career as a nurse. First, for over 34 years as a private nurse for Dr. George McNeely and then at St. Joseph's Hospital and Heritage Health. She would often work holidays, so people with children could spend the day with their families.

Mary was a member of Holy Trinity Church for over 70 years where she volunteered for many years. She also volunteered for the St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary and Heritage Manor, and the American Red Cross.

Mary was always up for a trip to the boat or watching her beloved Cubs beat the Cardinals!!