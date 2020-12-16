MERNA — Mary "Theresa" Merna passed away on December 12, 2020 in Morton, IL. Born on August 15, 1955 the second of eight children to Joseph and Jane (Hayes) of Merna, IL, she grew up on a farm just north of Merna, IL which she endearingly referred to as being "Close to Normal".

Following graduation from Bloomington Central Catholic High School and the University of Illinois, Theresa joined the Peace Corps and served in the Solomon Islands. It was there she embraced the ideology of "No Shake Shake" which loosely translates to "Don't Worry, Be Happy". She thoroughly enjoyed life and her close-knit group of friends, including those she met during the 25 years she lived in Dallas, TX.

Her Catholic faith served as the foundation of her life. Theresa loved all people, had many lifelong friends and was the "Favorite Aunt" to her 16 nieces and nephews. She traveled the world extensively but one of her favorite destinations was Rushville, IL for the annual Camp Cousins get together. Theresa loved great food, particularly cheeseburgers at the Merna Tap. She was kind to every person she met and had a terrific sense of humor, even after her diagnosis with Alzheimer's Disease.