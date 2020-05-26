Mary Weygandt

She was born Oct. 28, 1929, in Tuscola, the daughter of the late George E. and Eugenia Rutherford Nichols. She graduated from the University of Illinois in 1951 with a degree in history and later took courses in elementary education at Eastern Illinois University and San Jose State University. She taught elementary school in Chatham Township, N.J., and substituted for many years in the Bloomington public schools. She had many passions, most of which centered around her family and especially her children and grandchildren and spending summers with them in Northern Michigan.