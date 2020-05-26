Mary Weygandt

NORMAL — Mary Nichols Weygandt, 90, of Normal, died Sunday (May 24, 2020) peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 28, 1929, in Tuscola, the daughter of the late George E. and Eugenia Rutherford Nichols. She graduated from the University of Illinois in 1951 with a degree in history and later took courses in elementary education at Eastern Illinois University and San Jose State University. She taught elementary school in Chatham Township, N.J., and substituted for many years in the Bloomington public schools. She had many passions, most of which centered around her family and especially her children and grandchildren and spending summers with them in Northern Michigan.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Weygandt Lagieski; and her husband, David, Traverse City, Mich.; her two sons, James, and his husband, Robert Morris, Philadelphia, Pa., and Stephen, and his wife, Susanne Altman, Longmont, Colo.; her five grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Lagieski and Scott, Jennifer and Katherine Weygandt; her brother, Cyrus Rutherford “Bo” Nichols and his wife, Barbara, Newman; and her sister, Janet Nichols Bass, and her husband, Steven, Fithian; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are private. Arrangements by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.
