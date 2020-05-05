Mary "Wilma" Garrison
BLOOMINGTON — Mary “Wilma” Garrison, 88, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday (May 5, 2020) at her home.

A private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Wilma's family will announce a gathering to celebrate her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Health Care Clinic, 900 Franklin Ave., Normal, IL 61761.

She was born Jan. 12, 1932, in Bloomington ,a daughter of Ray C. and Elsie Miller Hardesty. She married Walter F. Garrison on April 7, 1953, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on March 16, 1977.

Surviving are her children, David (Rita) Garrison, Tony Garrison, Mary Stanley and Andy (Mary) Garrison; her grandchildren, Matthew (Magda) Garrison, Kristin (Jason) Smith, Levi Garrison, Joshua Garrison, Kayla (Will) Wilson, Katie (Kory Process) Keller, Ian Stanley, Rachel Garrison and Emily Garrison; nine great-grandchildren; her siblings, Cletus (Marilyn) Hardesty, Rena Hodges and Dorothy Peasley; and two brothers-in-law, Donald Lowery and Joe Rutledge.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Neal Alan Keller; and eight siblings.

Wilma graduated from Normal Community High School in 1949 and St. Joseph School of Nursing in 1952. She enjoyed a 43-year career as a registered nurse, retiring from OSF St. Joseph Medical Center. Wilma was a member of Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bloomington and the St. Joseph Hospital Nurses Alumni.

