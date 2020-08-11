× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Y. Thiel, 70, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:02 a.m. Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) in Normal.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington, with Monsignor Douglas Hennessy officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Community Cancer Center or Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Mary was born July 17, 1950, in Bloomington, the daughter of Charles Edward and Anne Marie Kniery Koch. She married James Thiel on Feb. 16, 1974, in Bloomington.

Survivors include four children, Nancy (Grant) Bellis, Heyworth; Bill Thiel, Michael Thiel and Tom Thiel, all of Bloomington; two grandchildren, J.R. and Wrigley Bellis, Heyworth; six sisters, Margie (Tim) Simmons, Jane (Tom) Harris, Colleen (Jim) Stokes, Cindy (Joe) Stokes and Teri Brady, all of Bloomington; and Chris (Rob) Knight, Normal; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two infant sisters, Nancy and Susie Koch; and a brother, James “JK” Koch.