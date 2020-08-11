BLOOMINGTON — Mary Y. Thiel, 70, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:02 a.m. Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) in Normal.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington, with Monsignor Douglas Hennessy officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Community Cancer Center or Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Mary was born July 17, 1950, in Bloomington, the daughter of Charles Edward and Anne Marie Kniery Koch. She married James Thiel on Feb. 16, 1974, in Bloomington.
Survivors include four children, Nancy (Grant) Bellis, Heyworth; Bill Thiel, Michael Thiel and Tom Thiel, all of Bloomington; two grandchildren, J.R. and Wrigley Bellis, Heyworth; six sisters, Margie (Tim) Simmons, Jane (Tom) Harris, Colleen (Jim) Stokes, Cindy (Joe) Stokes and Teri Brady, all of Bloomington; and Chris (Rob) Knight, Normal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two infant sisters, Nancy and Susie Koch; and a brother, James “JK” Koch.
Mary was a member of the last graduating class of Trinity High School and worked in Human Resources at State Farm for many years. She was active in her faith and was served as a lector at Holy Trinity Church. Mary was an avid Cubs fan and loved working around her home. She spent winters in Fort Myers, Florida, vacationing with family and friends when she could.
Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.
