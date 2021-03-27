NORMAL - MaryLou Pollpeter, 84, of Normal, passed away at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Carriage Crossing Senior Living of Bloomington.

Her funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at St. Patrick Church of Merna, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Cremation rites have been accorded and a private inurnment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Ellwood. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, the Ronald McDonald House or Crump-Pollpeter Scholarship Community Foundation of Burke County, PO Box 1156, Morganton, NC 28680.

She was born December 8, 1936 in Iowa City, IA, daughter of J. Clair and Agnes Cooney Humphreys. She married Ralph C. Pollpeter on August 12, 1959.

Surviving are her husband, Ralph; five children: Dr. Joseph (Susan) of Marshalltown, IA, David (Susan) of Morganton, NC, Judy (Dean) Jiles of Normal, Sandy (Brian) Mollberg of Cudahy, WI and James (Wanida) of Palatine; eight cherished granddaughters; one step-grandson and four great-grandchildren.