Matthew A. Rouse

CARLOCK — Matthew Allen Rouse, 34, of Carlock, passed away Sunday (June 28, 2020) at his residence.

He was born May 13, 1986, in Bloomington, to William and Teresa Marshall Rouse.

He is survived by his parents; son, Levi Rouse; sister, Whitney Rouse; three nieces; and grandfather, William Rouse Sr.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom and Jean Marshall; grandmother, Becky Rouse; cousin, Jared Kelch; and uncle, John Hoeniges.

Matthew was an avid Cubs fan. He was a loving father to Levi; he also loved his nieces more than anything. Matthew will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

Cremation rites have been accorded. East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Please visit www.eastlawnmemorial.com to leave condolences for the family.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made in Matthew's name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

