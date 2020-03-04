Matthew McCuan

CARLOCK — Matthew McCuan, 18, of Carlock, passed away Monday (March 2, 2020) in Peoria.

Matthew was born April 18, 2001, in Normal, to Ron and Stephanie Hubble McCuan. He enjoyed music, fishing, being outdoors, playing pool and working with his hands.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Ron and Stephanie; his brothers, Jonathan, Kyle and Lucas McCuan; grandparents, Ron and Linda McCuan, and Jack and Jean Hubble. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Cremation will be accorded following services. Memorials may be made to the McLean County Sportsmen’s Association.

