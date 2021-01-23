BLOOMINGTON — Matthew William Reoch, age 34, formerly of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 in Rapid City, South Dakota.
He was born on September 25, 1986 in Toms Rivers, New Jersey. Having been raised in Bloomington-Normal, he graduated from University High School in 2005 and continued his education at Augustana College where he was a member of the football team. In 2011, he graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and was commissioned as an Officer in the United States Air Force. He fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a USAF pilot flying both the B-52H and B-1B bombers. Matthew was a combat veteran of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Freedom's Sentinel serving his country in multiple overseas tours. He was known to live life to the fullest and always loved a good adventure. Matthew spread joy through traveling the world, hiking, running, and his passion for flying. He will be remembered for his contagious laugh and ability to light up any room.
He is survived by his parents, Dale and Debbie Roy Reoch; his sisters, Carrie (Chris) Veal of Delavan and Jessica Reoch of Leroy, IL, and one nephew Nathan Veal, and his loving girlfriend, Angela. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend.
A private memorial service is scheduled for January 28, 2021 at 1 PM at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois.
Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) in memory of Matthew Reoch (TAPS.org).
