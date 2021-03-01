WELDON — Max E. Porter, Jr. 52 of Weldon, IL passed away 7:40 PM February 27, 2021 at his family home in Weldon, IL.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, IL assisted the family with cremation rites.

Memorials may be directed to The Max E. Porter, Jr. Memorial Fund.

Max was born June 1, 1968 in Normal, IL the son of Max E. and Shirley E. Porter, Sr. He married Stephanie L. Ball on July 4, 1995 in Chenoa, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Stephanie L. Porter, Weldon, IL; children: Jonathon S. (Lindsey) Porter, El Paso, IL; Justin L. (fiancee, Elizabeth Bown) Porter, Eureka, IL; Joshua B. (Kristina) Porter, Minonk, IL; Siara E. Porter, Weldon, IL; and Max E. Porter, III, Weldon, IL; grandchildren: Chase, Mason, Aubree, Alexis, Lawny, Avry, Mallekai, Tay'n, Jerrex, Crimson, and Penelope; siblings: David (Christine) Porter, Byron, IL; Diane Porter, Bloomington, IL; Douglas (Sandy) Porter, Towanda, IL; and Debra Schultz, Bloomington, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two nephews, Jesse Porter and Shane Porter.

Max enjoyed the outdoors and hunting. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.