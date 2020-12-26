BROOKSVILLE, Florida - Maxine A. Prochnow, formerly of Bloomington, went to her Heavenly home, after a short illness. Maxine worked for Purina before marrying her soulmate, Dr. Richard Prochnow, also of Bloomington. They were a loving couple for 60 years before his untimely passing last year.

They had three children: Jeff Prochnow, of Bloomington, DeeAnn Stoll, of Chattanooga, and Todd (Brittney ) Prochnow, of New Port Richey, FL. She is also survived by her sisters: Alene Whisman, Carol (Joseph) Bansch, and Jan (Dennis)Mammenga, all of Bloomington.

Maxine's life was dedicated to serving the Lord as the wife of a pastor spanning 50 years and five different congregations. After retirement, she enjoyed the fellowship and serving in her local church, Grace Tabernacle of Brooksville, FL. Maxine's advice and Godly wisdom helped inspire and comfort many people, and she will be greatly missed. We are rejoicing in the knowledge that she is with her Saviour, and many loved ones, especially her beloved husband. To God be the glory.