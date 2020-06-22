× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON — Melissa Coppenbarger, 57, of Clinton, passed away 8:03 p.m. Thursday (June 18, 2020) at her residence, Clinton.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wapella, with Ernie Harvey Jr. officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice.

Melissa was born Aug. 28, 1962, in Clinton, the daughter of Harry R. and Ruth Ann Douglas Coppenbarger.

Survivors include her parents, Harry R. and Ruth Ann Coppenbarger, Wapella; siblings, Marcia (Jim) Clifton, Thorntown, Ind.; and Steve (Jenny) Coppenbarger, Clinton; several nieces, nephews and one great-nephew also survive.

Melissa was a registered nurse at St. John's Hospital, Springfield.

Condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Melissa Coppenbarger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.