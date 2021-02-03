LAWRENCE — There will be no formal services for Melissa Monroe, 44, Lawrence. Melissa passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at her home.

Melissa was born on October 25, 1976 in Normal, IL, the daughter of Alan D. and Paula S. (Conroy) Monroe.

Melissa graduated from Simon's Rock College of Bard with a degree in Theatre. She attended Illinois State University and received Bachelor's degrees in Philosophy and English Education, and a Master's degree in English. She taught English in South Korea for several years. She taught English at Lanai High School from 2006-2013 in Lanai, HI. Melissa and her three children moved to Lawrence in 2013. Friends and family remember Melissa's love for her children, teaching, adventure, and advocacy.

Survivors include her parents, Alan and Paula Monroe; sister, Amalia (Ben) Monroe-Gulick; and children: Ai'isha, Isaac and Ismail Loufa-Monroe. Memorial contributions may be made in Melissa's name to the Lanai Cat Sanctuary or Moms Demand Action and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

