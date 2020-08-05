Melvin 'Edward' Feit

Ed had a love of many things, his number one priority was family, which he always enjoyed getting together with. His granddaughters were the light of his life. He could be found in the stands as a core member of the “Feit Club,” cheering on Abby as she played basketball and sampling Emma’s sweet creations in the kitchen as one of her favorite taste testers. If you didn’t know Ed, he loved his wine and that includes making it, too. He spent many evenings down in his basement making the wine, and keeping tabs on each bottle as it “brewed.” His friends were important to him, too, that includes playing cards with a group of guys from the church. That group of guys had met for years, even to this day they still meet (when possible) to play on the first Wednesday of every month.