CHENOA — Melvin “Edward” Feit, 80, of Normal, formerly of Chenoa, passed away at 7:12 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 4, 2020) at his residence in Normal.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna, Bloomington, followed by interment in Chenoa Township Cemetery, Chenoa, with full military honors by the Chenoa VFW and American Legion Posts. The service will be streamed live through www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
Public visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Friday also at St. Patrick of Merna. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna or OSF Hospice. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, is in charge of services and will be enforcing required face covering and social distancing practice at the church.
He was born Oct. 6, 1939, in Bloomington, a son to Melvin F. and Virginia Ummel Feit. He married Carol Noirot on Feb. 4, 1967. His wife Carol survives in Normal. His parents and one sister, Janet Rasmus, preceded him in death.
Other survivors include two sons, Eric (Beth) Feit, Bloomington; Aaron Feit, Normal; one sister, Joyce (William) Leuchtenberg, Lexington; two granddaughters, Abby Marie Feit, Evansville, Indiana; Emma Grace Feit, Bloomington.
He was a 1957 graduate of Lexington Community High School and served our country in the Army National Guard and Army Reserve. He retired from Caterpillar Inc. in 2009 as a machinist for over 30 years.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna and St. Joseph Catholic Church of Chenoa where he served as treasurer and Parish Club member. He was a 4th degree knight in the Knights of Columbus and retired volunteer fireman.
Ed had a love of many things, his number one priority was family, which he always enjoyed getting together with. His granddaughters were the light of his life. He could be found in the stands as a core member of the “Feit Club,” cheering on Abby as she played basketball and sampling Emma’s sweet creations in the kitchen as one of her favorite taste testers. If you didn’t know Ed, he loved his wine and that includes making it, too. He spent many evenings down in his basement making the wine, and keeping tabs on each bottle as it “brewed.” His friends were important to him, too, that includes playing cards with a group of guys from the church. That group of guys had met for years, even to this day they still meet (when possible) to play on the first Wednesday of every month.
Ed trained his boys to work hard, do it right the first time. From fishing to how to keep a yard green and weed free, and how to tease everyone in the family. He may have taught them a thing or two about how to keep a car clean and in excellent condition. Dad had a huge heart and would help anyone in need. He had many skills which he learned growing up on a farm. His gentle spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
