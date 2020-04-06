Melvin Fredrick Schroeder
0 entries

Melvin Fredrick Schroeder

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Schroeder

PESOTUM — Melvin Fredrick Schroeder, 84, Pesotum, passed away Saturday (April 4, 2020) peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Melvin was the son of Ernest and Irene (Kresin) Schroeder of Sadorus. He was a 1953 graduate of Unity High School and attended Illinois State University. He married Shirley Augsburger on Aug. 4, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Peoria, she survives.

Melvin is survived by three sons, Chris, El Paso; Randy, Pesotum; and Jon (Susan), Sadorus, four grandchildren; Jenna Linton, Mahomet, Jason Schroeder, Sidney; Justin (Ericka) Schroeder, Tolono; and Noah Schroeder, Sadorus; one great-grandchild, Tucker Schroeder, Tolono; a sister; Lois (Don) Wood, Champaign; sister-in-law Phyliss (Don) Willems, Philo; and a brother-in-law, Carl Johnson, Elmwood.

Melvin farmed his whole life in the Sadorus-Pesotum area. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sadorus, where he enjoyed teaching Sunday school. He was past president of the Champaign County Farm Bureau. He served on the Champaign County Regional School Board, the Champaign County Mental Health Board and Champaign County Zoning Board of Appeals.

He and Shirley served as 4-H leaders for the Pesotum Pioneers for many years and was a lifetime member of the Unity Athletic Alumni Association. Melvin enjoyed his grandchildren and traveling with Shirley by his side for 62 years. Melvin never met a hand he wouldn't shake or a person he wouldn't talk to. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Private graveside services will be held. A memorial service will be a later date. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Schroeder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News