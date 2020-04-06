× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PESOTUM — Melvin Fredrick Schroeder, 84, Pesotum, passed away Saturday (April 4, 2020) peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Melvin was the son of Ernest and Irene (Kresin) Schroeder of Sadorus. He was a 1953 graduate of Unity High School and attended Illinois State University. He married Shirley Augsburger on Aug. 4, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Peoria, she survives.

Melvin is survived by three sons, Chris, El Paso; Randy, Pesotum; and Jon (Susan), Sadorus, four grandchildren; Jenna Linton, Mahomet, Jason Schroeder, Sidney; Justin (Ericka) Schroeder, Tolono; and Noah Schroeder, Sadorus; one great-grandchild, Tucker Schroeder, Tolono; a sister; Lois (Don) Wood, Champaign; sister-in-law Phyliss (Don) Willems, Philo; and a brother-in-law, Carl Johnson, Elmwood.

Melvin farmed his whole life in the Sadorus-Pesotum area. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sadorus, where he enjoyed teaching Sunday school. He was past president of the Champaign County Farm Bureau. He served on the Champaign County Regional School Board, the Champaign County Mental Health Board and Champaign County Zoning Board of Appeals.