MACKINAW — Melvin "Mel" Ralph Long, 85, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020 at his home and farmstead in rural Mackinaw, IL.

He was born October 4, 1935 in Pekin, the youngest of nine children born to and raised by Theresia and Frank Long. Mel and his brother George began a farming partnership in 1950 that lasted 62 years until their retirements. Mel graduated from Minier High School in 1952. In his youth, he met the love of his life, Dorothy M. Raeuber of Mackinaw, who married him in 1958.

Melvin was resolute in improving the farming operation that sustained his family. Relying on his curiosity of nature, skills in problem solving, and satisfaction from a job well done, Melvin enjoyed the life of a farmer to the fullest. He proudly served on the board of directors for Ag-Land FS and the Tazewell County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Together with Dorothy, he raised four children on the farm nestled between Minier and Mackinaw. As a lifetime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Hopedale, Melvin found joy in service to and companionship with fellow parishioners. He leaves behind a network of dear friends throughout the local communities with whom he spent many days of laughter and camaraderie.